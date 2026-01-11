Home

6 dead in multiple shootings in Mississippi by a single suspect, reason behind attack not yet known

New Delhi: Six people have died in a shooting incident in Mississippi, USA, on Friday, January 9. According to media reports, the shootings occurred in three different locations and were carried out by a single attacker. The Clay County Sheriff said in a post shared on social media, “Unfortunately, our community had to deal with this tragedy tonight.”

Suspect in police custody

Police said the shooting incident took place in the West Point area, located on the Alabama border. According to media reports, six people died in the shooting, and some of them were known to the suspected attacker. Police have taken the suspected attacker into custody. He is currently being interrogated. The reason behind the attack is currently unknown.

Wednesday’s shooting incident in Salt Lake City

Shooting incidents are frequent in the United States. People blame the country’s gun culture for this. Earlier on Wednesday, January 7, two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a church in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The shooting incident took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Church.

Gun culture in the US

Also, in December, a shooting incident occurred at Brown University in Rhode Island, in which two people were killed, and eight others were injured. Obtaining a gun license is very easy in the US, due to which Americans own millions of guns. This is why shooting incidents frequently occur there for various reasons. From time to time, voices are raised against this gun culture in the United States, but due to the powerful lobbying of arms manufacturers, the US government has so far been unable to overcome this problem.

