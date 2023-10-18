Home

6 French Airports Evacuated After ‘Threats Of Attack’: Report

The incidents followed other bomb threats in France since the October 7 attack by the Hamas militant group on Israel

France sounded its highest state of alert following the October 13 murder of a teacher in the suspected Islamist attack. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Six airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday after they received “threats of attack” via email, news agency AFP reported, citing police sources.

The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airport near Paris would allow authorities to “clear up any doubts” that the threats might be real, AFP reported, quoting sources.

The incidents followed other bomb threats in France since the October 7 attack by the Hamas militant group on Israel and Friday’s fatal stabbing of a school teacher in northern city Arras by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group.

France sounded its highest state of alert following the October 13 murder of a teacher in the suspected Islamist attack.

On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles, one of France’s main tourist sites, was closed for a few hours due to its second security scare in four days.

Meanwhile, spokesman for France’s DGAC aviation authority confirmed evacuations over bomb warnings only at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais, and was unable to give further details immediately.

The DGAC’s online dashboard showed significant delays at Lille, Lyon and Toulouse.

“Following an abandoned baggage item… a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks. The situation has now returned to normal,” Nice airport posted on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Airport authorities at Lyon’s Bron airport also said that the all-clear had been given.

In Lille, an airport spokeswoman said three flights had been diverted, while a post on its X account said security forces were on the scene.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson said the Lille airport was evacuated due to a bomb scare, Reuters reported. “State security teams are on site,” the airport said.

There was confusion from passengers on social media, with some apparently in the dark about why they were being ushered out of airports.

(With inputs from agencies)

