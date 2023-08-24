Home

6 Indian Pilgrims Among 7 Dead In Nepal Bus Crash

Six Indian pilgrims and a Nepalese citizen were killed in the tragic bus crash while 19 others sustained injuries, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Kathmandu, Nepal: Seven people, including six Indian pilgrims died after a bus they were travelling in skidded off road and plunged into a gorge in Madhesh province of Nepal. According to a media report, the mishap took place on early Thursday morning in Bara district when the vehicle carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a riverbank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City.

Six Indian pilgrims and a Nepalese citizen were killed in the tragic crash while 19 others sustained injuries, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

“The bus carrying six Indian pilgrims overturned and fell down the road at a river bank. A total of 26 passengers were on board and in the accident one Nepalese was also killed. The family of the deceased have been informed,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri, according to news agency PTI.

Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, who is also the chief of the Bara district police office said that they have detained three people, including the bus driver Jilami Khan.

“The driver and the co-workers have also sustained injuries during the accident and were detained following treatment,” he was quoted as saying in the Kathmandu Post report.

The police said that all the injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Hetauda of adjacent Makwanpur district.

Road accidents in Nepal are quite common due to the poor road infrastructure across the country, which majorly comprises mountainous terrain.

On Wednesday, a passenger bus skidded off the main highway and plunged into a swollen river in Nepal’s Bagmati province, killing at least eight people and leaving at least 15 others injured.

The accident happened when the bus en route to the scenic city of Pokhara from Kathmandu veered off and fell into the Trishuli River at Chalise in Dhading district.

(With PTI inputs)

