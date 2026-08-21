6 Indians among 10 crew as pirates hijack cargo ship carrying Turkish weapons off Somalia coast

Six Indians were part of the 10-member crew of a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia’s Puntland coast earlier this week. The vessel, M/V LUTUF, is owned by Polar Movement Shipping. Pirates reportedly seized the ship on Monday and took it towards the Nugaal coast. It was carrying Turkish-made weapons meant for a military training centre in Mogadishu, along with communication and satellite equipment.

According to the official, the ship was taken about three-and-a-half nautical miles from Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district. The crew consisted of six Indian nationals, one Turkish citizen, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards. Turkish authorities have not issued an immediate statement, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs had also not commented on the incident.

Eight pirates, who are suspected to be connected to a group that hijacked the M/V Sward on April 26, reportedly moved the ship towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland’s Dangoroyo district.

Two Turkish-owned ships later reached the area, while Turkish helicopters and drones kept watch over the hijacked vessel.

On Tuesday, a small boat carrying two men reportedly came close to the ship and delivered khat, a stimulant widely used in Somalia. After the boat returned to the shore, an airstrike took place, killing four men and injuring two others, according to the official.

However, it was not known who carried out the airstrike or whether the people killed were linked to the hijacking. The condition and whereabouts of the LUTUF, its crew and the cargo were also not immediately known.

The Associated Press said it could not independently confirm all the details provided by the Somali official.