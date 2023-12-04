6 Nepalese Soldiers Serving In Russian Army Killed In War With Ukraine, Nepal Demands Compensation, Repatriation

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release on Monday evening, requesting the Russian government to repatriate the bodies of the six slain youths to Nepal as well as provide compensation to the deceased’s families.

Rusia Ukraine War (File)

Russia Ukraine War: Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the conflict has been going on since then. It has resulted in the death of numerous soldiers and civilians and the destruction of property on a massive scale. There have been reports that both Russia and Ukraine have allegedly hired soldiers and fighters from outside to fight on their behalf. Now, on Monday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the deaths of six Nepalese youth who were recruited into the Russian Army and killed in the ongoing war.

Trending Now

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release on Monday evening, requesting the Russian government to repatriate the bodies of the six slain youths to Nepal as well as provide compensation to the deceased’s families.

You may like to read

The release has identified the deceased as Pritam Karki (Syangja), Ganga Raj Moktan (Illam), Raj Kumar Karki (Dolakha), Rupak Karki (Kapilvastu), Dewan Rai (Kaski), and Sandeep Thapaliya (Gorkha).

The ministry has further clarified that talks have been initiated for the release of Bibek Khatri, a youth from Baridya who has been imprisoned by Ukrainian forces. In a video circulating on social media, Khatri has been filmed sitting inside the armoured vehicle of the Ukraine army where he has identified himself as from Nepal along with other foreign nationals who were fighting on the Russian side.

The Foreign Ministry, in its release, reiterated that Nepalese citizens are not bound to be recruited for military purposes except in India and the United Kingdom in accordance with the bilateral treaty.

“In regards to it, the Russian Government is hereby requested not to recruit Nepali citizens into the Russian army and if any Nepali nationals have been on board, immediately repatriate them to Nepal,” the press release stated.

With the formal start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, after the latter tried to evade and capture areas, Russia started to recruit foreign nationals to its military. As per the reports, recruits from foreign nations are promised a hefty amount and citizenship after a certain period.

The scheme of Russia to recruit foreign nationals got overwhelming admission for which Nepalese youths also travelled to various parts of Europe and got into Russia to get recruited.

In Monday’s release, the Ministry also appealed to the general public to travel to Russia only with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, except for those who are involved in government work, scholarships of the Russian government and those in a profession or business.

The Russia-Ukrainian War is an ongoing international conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2014. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian military in the Donbas War. In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and began occupying more of the country.

Beginning in 2021, Russia built up a large military presence near its border with Ukraine, including within neighbouring Belarus. Russian officials repeatedly denied plans to attack Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the enlargement of NATO and demanded that Ukraine be barred from ever joining the military alliance. He also expressed irredentist views and questioned Ukraine’s right to exist.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.