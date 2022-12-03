$60/Barrel: G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil, EU Ropes In Poland To Support The Move

The price cap is aimed to reduce Russia's income from selling oil, even while preventing a spike in global oil prices after an EU embargo on Russian crude takes effect on Dec. 5.

Washington: The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday stated that they have agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. In a joint statement, G7 and Australia have said the price cap would come into force on December 5 or “very soon thereafter”. The move comes in the backdrop of the European Union roping in Poland to support the price cap as it required the agreement of all the EU member states.

On Friday, Poland announced its support after being reassured the cap would be kept at 5% lower than the market rate.

“The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap,” the statement read. No details of further action are immediately available. The joint statement said that the decision to impose a price cap was taken to “prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Russia had resisted the price cap and wanted it to be as low as possible and had held out while it examined an adjustment mechanism which would keep the cap below the market rate as the price of oil changed.

On Friday, Russian Urals crude was trading at $64 a barrel.

It said the move aims to “support stability in global energy markets and to minimise negative economic spillovers of Russia’s war of aggression, especially on low-and middle-income countries, who have felt the impacts of Putin’s war disproportionately”.