Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck eastern Indonesia on Monday, , US seismologists said. However, there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami as the quake was too deep.

As per the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometres (129 miles) south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11:53 local time.

On June 17, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Indonesia. The epicenter of the quake was located 133 kilometers northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island, reports Bangkok Post.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic ‘Ring of Fire’, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

Last year, more than 2,200 were killed in a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island.

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka.