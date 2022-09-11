New Delhi: An earthquake of 7.6-magnitude reportedly hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday as buildings suffered damages near the coastal town of Madang. The extent of the damage and whether there have been serious injuries or deaths from the quake was not clear in the immediate aftermath in the remote and underdeveloped region.Also Read - Low Intensity Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts J&K's Katra Region

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 9:46 a.m. local time. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles).

A powerful earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Sunday, but did not leave casualties, officials and an agency said. Earlier, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency released a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and then revised it to a 6.2 Richter scale, Head of the Quake and Tsunami Division of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency named only Daryono was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. “The 6.1 magnitude is fast information, the 6.2 is an accurate figure,” he said.

The agency reported that the quake struck at 06:10 Jakarta time Sunday (2310 GMT Saturday) with the epicenter at 161 km northwest of Mentawai islands district and the depth of 10 km under the seabed. The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

But, more than 2,000 residents in the district immediately ran to higher grounds for fear of a tsunami, said Amir Ahmari, head of the emergency and logistic unit of the district’s disaster management and mitigation agency.