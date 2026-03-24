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7.6 magnitude quake jolts Tongas Neiafu region, authorities assess damage and Tsunami threat

7.6 magnitude quake jolts Tonga’s Neiafu region, authorities assess damage and Tsunami threat

A very strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Neiafu area of Tonga. People on nearby islands also felt the shaking. Officials are checking the damage and watching for more aftershocks.

Tonga’s Neiafu region Earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Tonga on Tuesday. The earthquake originated near the island of Neiafu in the South Pacific. This area falls along the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent seismic activity.

More data confirms that the quake was offshore, which may help limit destruction on land. Officials are monitoring the situation as it develops.

Tsunami Warnings Being Reported

Tsunami warnings and evaluations are typical with earthquakes of this size. Residents should stay tuned for additional alerts. Some earthquakes of this magnitude near Tonga have prompted tsunami warnings, but not all result in a tsunami. A statement from officials should provide details on whether any coastal areas will be impacted. For now, locals should stay tuned for any warnings.

Where Was the Earthquake?

This earthquake was located near Neiafu Island in Tonga. Neiafu is a town on the north end of the main Tongan island. Tonga is located on the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone, which registers frequent seismic activity.

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This subduction zone is one of the most seismically active areas in the world and can generate large earthquakes.

No Reports Of Destruction

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties following Tuesday’s earthquake. Information may be delayed in island nations, but officials are working to receive reports from those on the ground. Due to the depth of some prior earthquakes in Tonga, many earthquakes do not result in damage or reporting.

Why Are There So Many Earthquakes In Tonga?

As mentioned, Tonga is located on the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone. This is a major cause of seismic activity in Tonga.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is known for:

Earthquakes

Volcanoes

Ocean trenches

What To Expect Now?

Official warnings will advise if any tsunami alerts are declared.

No tsunami warning has been issued at this time.

Rescue and recovery teams will assess any damage.

Scientists confirm that there is a strong likelihood of aftershocks in the coming hours and they will likely be felt on surrounding islands.

Tonga Earthquake Summary

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits Tonga

Deep earthquake was near Tonga’s north end

No tsunami warning or reports of damage yet

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