Istanbul: Police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in the Turkish capital in the probe into the flee of former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon via the city. Subsequently, Interpol also sent a ‘red notice’ to Lebanon for the arrest of the fugitive Nissan ex-boss.

Among the detainees are two airport workers with a ground service company and an operation manager of a cargo company, both privately-owned, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

It said the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has been looking into the escape of Ghosn from Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport with a private jet earlier this week. According to several media reports, Ghosn legally entered the country via Turkey on board a private jet and that he presented a French passport at immigration.

Ghosn said in a statement on Tuesday that he had fled to Beirut, capital of Lebanon, to escape “injustice and political persecution”. Former Nissan chairman was awaiting trial after he was arrested in Tokyo in 2018 over charges of financial misconduct.