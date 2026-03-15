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7 Indian pilgrims die, 7 get injured after their minibus falls into gorge in Nepal; Were returning from Manakamana Temple

7 Indian pilgrims die, 7 get injured after their minibus falls into gorge in Nepal; Were returning from Manakamana Temple

According to the police, a minibus carrying devotees was on its way back from the Manakamana Temple when it skidded off the road and fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The seven passengers injured in the accident have been sent to the Chitwan Medical College in Bharatpur for treatment. (File image)

New Delhi: On Saturday night, a bus filled with Indian pilgrims plunged into a gorge in the Gorkha district of Nepal’s Gandaki Province. The accident resulted in the deaths of seven people, while seven others sustained injuries. The passengers were returning after offering prayers at the Manakamana Temple.

Minibus fell into 200-foot-deep gorge

According to the police, a minibus carrying devotees was on its way back from the Manakamana Temple when it skidded off the road and fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The seven passengers injured in the accident have been sent to the Chitwan Medical College in Bharatpur for treatment. According to the police, there were more than a dozen passengers on board the bus.

According to administrative officials, the bus was traveling from the Manakamana Temple towards the Aanbu Khaireni area of ​​the Tanahun district. Rescue operations continued late into the night following the incident. The police stated that other potential causes for the accident are also being investigated.

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All deceased were Indian citizens

Suraj Aryal, Chief of the Gorkha District Traffic Police Office, stated that the deceased included two women and five men. All were Indian citizens.

According to District Police Chief Bharat Bahadur BK, the deceased have been identified as Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Shivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58), and Tamilarasi (60).

According to The Himalayan Times, the driver of the electric bus survived the crash unharmed, while his assistant sustained injuries in the accident.

February accident

Earlier, on February 23, a tourist bus plunged 200 meters into a deep gorge in Nepal’s Dhading district. The accident claimed the lives of 19 people, while 25 others sustained injuries. The bus was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu and had 44 passengers on board.

The deceased include a 24-year-old British national, a 40-year-old Chinese woman, and a 32-year-old Indian man. Road accidents are common in the hilly regions of Nepal due to narrow roads and poor road maintenance.

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