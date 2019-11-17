Dhaka: At least seven people were killed while 32 others were severely injured on Sunday after a gas line exploded and caused a building to collapse in the seaport city of Chattogram in Bangladesh.

According to a police official, the pipeline burst in front of a five-storey building, blasting some walls and causing the ground floor to collapse.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and the death toll is likl=ely to rise as some of the victims are in critical condition. One person was injured after suffering burns from the explosion, while others were severely wounded in the building collapse.

It is being believed that the incident was triggered by a gas leak, however, it is not confirmed yet. An investigation is underway.

This is not the first time a gas accident has taken place in Bangladesh. Substandard cylinders, pipelines and poor monitoring often cause such accidents in the neighbouring South Asian country.

In October this year, seven people including six children were killed after a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded in capital city Dhaka.

In February, 81 people were killed as a devastating fire, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, tore through a number of buildings in the old part of Dhaka.