7 Senior Iranian military officials killed in Israels airstrikes

7 Senior Iranian military officials killed in Israel’s airstrikes

The Israeli military said it killed seven senior Iranian security officials, including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour.

7 Senior Iranian military officials killed in Israel’s airstrikes

Jerusalem: In the latest development in the ongoing airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, the Israeli Air Force on Sunday stated that its fighter jets carried out precision strikes on the Middle Eastern country’s military targets, reportedly killing seven seniors Iranian defence officials. The deceased include Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour. However, Tehran has not confirmed the attack yet. According to the Israeli Air Force, missiles were launched from its land toward the Middle Eastern country, with the defence system successfully intercepting the drone and missile attacks.

