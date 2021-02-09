Raising major concerns on the safety of Covid-19 vaccine, an elderly man in New York died just 25 minutes after he was administered the vaccine on Sunday morning. According to Daily Mail, the 70-year-old man collapsed as he left Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention Center just 25 minutes after receiving his shot. Though first responders rushed to his side within seconds, the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later. Also Read - PM Modi Speaks to US President Joe Biden, Discusses Climate Change, Indo-US Ties

“On-site security and first responders were by his side within seconds, but sadly the man passed away a short time later at a hospital,” New York State health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement to Fox5NY.com. Also Read - Expert Panel had Recommended Against Granting Emergency Use Authorisation to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in India

After his death, heath officials say that the elderly man had exhibited no adverse reactions nor did he have any allergic reaction to the vaccine, during the required 15-minute observation period. Also Read - Peaceful Protests Are Hallmark of Thriving Democracy: US on Ongoing Farmer Agitation

As of now, it is not clear if the man’s death happened because of the vaccine and an investigation into the case is now underway. Meanwhile, the identity of the man has not yet been revealed by officials and it’s also unclear which type of COVID-19 vaccine he received.

Despite the unexplained death, Zucker said that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and urged all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

‘The vaccine is safe, and together with continued vigilance including wearing a mask and social distancing, it will bring an end to this pandemic.I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,’ Zucker said.

Nearly one million people in New York City have so far been vaccinated, with 1.5 million residents having received their first doses statewide.