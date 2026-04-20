Home

News

8 children aged 1 to 14 killed in Louisiana, US mass shooting; Attacker also shot dead

8 children aged 1 to 14 killed in Louisiana, US mass shooting; Attacker also shot dead

The Louisiana State Police stated that the Shreveport Police have requested their detectives to take over the investigation of this case.

(Image: X/@BreakingNews)

New Delhi: Eight children were killed in a shooting incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA, on Sunday. The victims ranged in age from one to 14 years old. A statement issued by Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith indicated that the shooting occurred around 6:00 AM on Sunday morning. Following the incident, the police launched an investigation, which revealed that a domestic dispute was the motive behind the shooting. The suspected attacker was shot dead by the police during a confrontation.

Total 10 People Were Shot

According to the AP, the Shreveport Police reported that a gunman in Louisiana killed eight children early Sunday morning in shootings linked to domestic disputes across multiple homes. Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon stated that a total of 10 people were shot. Bordelon added that the gunman was subsequently killed during a confrontation with police officers, who opened fire on him while giving chase.

Attacker Fled in a Car After the Shooting

According to Bordelon, the suspect stole a car while fleeing the scene of the shooting, prompting a police pursuit. Officials stated that they are still gathering information regarding the crime scenes. The incident unfolded across three separate locations. Bordelon confirmed that some of the children killed in the shooting were relatives of the suspect.

The Louisiana State Police stated that the Shreveport Police have requested their detectives to take over the investigation of this case. The State Police reported that no police officers were injured during the pursuit and shootout, which extended into Bossier City on Sunday morning. The State Police have appealed to the public to share any photographs, videos, or information related to the incident that they may possess.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.