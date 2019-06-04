Colombo: Eight Muslim government officials in Sri Lanka gave their resignations on Monday in support for the industry minister who was accused by the opposition of supporting Islamist militants responsible for killing at least 250 people on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the said ministers have only quit their portfolios, and not resigned from either their parties or the government per se. This wouldn’t pose any risk to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s parliamentary coalition, the report noted.

After the coordinated bombings that rocked the island nation, Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena have come under heavy criticism for failing to act on the warnings issued prior to the terror attack.

Sri Lanka has been on the edge since the April 21 horror when suicide bombers exploded themselves in three churches and three luxury hotels besides two other places. Most targets were in Colombo. The killings were the worst to hit Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war a decade earlier. The unrest was triggered on Sunday after a group of people stormed into Chilaw town following the Facebook post by a Muslim shopkeeper about “an attack plan”.

Sri Lankan authorities say most of the 150 people suspected to have been linked to the attacks have died or been arrested but many still fear that the government has not caught all potential militants. The killings and lingering tensions have affected tourism, a major foreign exchange earner for Sri Lanka.