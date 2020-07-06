New Delhi: At least 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait as the legal and legislative committee of the country’s National Assembly has approved a draft expat quota bill to reduce the number of foreign workers. According to the bill, Indians should not exceed 15 per cent of the population. Also Read - 'If You're Indian, Get Off My Page': Porn Star Renee Gracie Threatens to Sue Indians For Stealing Her X-Rated Images

The current population of Kuwait is 4.3 million, with Kuwaitis making up 1.3 million of the population, and expats accounting for 3 million.

Citing a Kuwaiti newspaper, the Gulf News reported that the bill could result in 800,000 Indians leaving Kuwait, as the Indian community constitutes the largest expat community in the country, totalling 1.45 million. The bill will now be referred to the concerned committee for consideration.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in anti-expat rhetoric as lawmakers and governmental officials call for reducing the number of foreigners in Kuwait. Last month, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah proposed reducing the number of expats from 70 per cent to 30 per cent of the population, the report said.

Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem told Kuwait TV that he and a group of lawmakers will submit to the Assembly a comprehensive draft law calling for a gradual reduction of expats in Kuwait.

(With agency inputs)