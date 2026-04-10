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UK raises visa fees across all categories from April 8, making travel, study and work significantly more expensive for global applicants

UK raises visa fees across all categories from April 8, making travel, study and work significantly more expensive for global applicants

The UK has raised visa fees across visitor, student, and work categories, increasing costs for global applicants and sparking concerns over affordability, accessibility, and the country’s appeal for international travel and education.

UK raises visa fees across all categories from April 8

United Kingdom officials revealed plans to increase fees for visa applications earlier this month. Effective April 8th, 2026, applicants will be required to pay a greater cost in order to submit their UK immigration applications. Visa applicants traveling from abroad will notice significant increases for most visa types under the visitor, student, and worker categories.

Visitor, Student, and Work Visas More Expensive

Last week, we implemented changes to the fees that applicants must pay when applying to visit, study, or work in the United Kingdom. Some of the changes noticed by travelers include a £8 fee increase to a regular visitor visa that is valid for six months.

Student visa fees have increased by £34, pushing the cost up to £558.

Work visas have also been affected by the change. A Skilled Worker visa that is valid for up to 3 years now costs £50 more at £819.

Applicants who need visas longer than three years will see a heftier price tag.

Visas that used to cost £1,280 for up to 5 years now cost £1,556. Those that applied for a 10-year visa will now have to pay £2,339.

Prices for visas have gone up by 6-25% depending on the type of visa you need.

Immigrants In the UK Will Pay More Too

Citizens who are already in the United Kingdom and want to extend their visa or switch categories will be affected by the price increases. Businesses that sponsor immigrants will also have to deal with the increased cost of sponsoring foreign workers. Sponsor licenses and work visas will cost more which could increase the cost of recruiting workers.

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Some businesses may have to change their hiring plans if the increases begin to affect their budget.

Increased Costs Aim to Enhance Immigration Infrastructure

Officials in the UK released a statement about the price increases. In it, they explained that the increased fees will allow them to create a “more secure, efficient, and digitalized visa system.”

Immigration officials also said that they want to price visas at a rate that will allow them to recover the costs of processing immigrants instead of using taxes.

Students, Travelers, and Workers Voice Concerns

Students, travelers, and workers are not too pleased with the United Kingdom’s decision to increase visa fees.

Since many students who study in the UK come from countries like India, they will have to find ways to pay the increased prices.

Some may opt to not go at all while others will have to look for schools that offer cheaper tuition.

Businesses that rely on travelers to visit their location may also have to lower their prices to compensate for the increase.

Increased Prices: What’s Next?

While it remains to be seen how increased prices will affect the overall demand to study, work, or visit UK, one thing is for sure. The UK has long been a top destination for many students and workers from around the world.

It remains to be seen whether the UK can maintain its competitiveness in terms of visa prices.

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