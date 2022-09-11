Remembering 9/11 attacks: The world marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday, grieving lost lives in commemoration that unfolded days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. 9/11 was a day of unspeakable tragedy and spectacular heroism. 21 years have passed since United Flight 93 made its final descent, chaos unfolding aboard as buildings burned 300 miles to the east.Also Read - US President Biden To Split Frozen Afghan Funds For 9/11 Victims, Relief
Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts, of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo: AP)
On September 11 in 2001, hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field that killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers.
The day Twin Towers fell
The 9/11 attacks were carried out by 19 terrorists from Al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda had hijacked a total of four planes. One plane which was hijacked by the Al-Qaeda terrorists deliberately crashed into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center complex. This caused the twin towers to burn and ultimately fall to the ground. The third hit the Pentagon and the fourth, Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Another plane, Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville after passengers fought back against three al Qaeda hijackers, preventing the plane from reaching its target.
On September 11 in 2001, the twin towers in New York burn after hijackers crash plane into it. (Photo: AP)
A person falls from the north tower of New York’s World Trade Center as another clings to the outside, left, while smoke and fire billow from the building on Sept 11, 2001. (Photo: AP)
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others. Even an astronaut on the International Space Station took some. In the aftermath of the planes falling from the sky, America and the world were introduced to an array of personalities.