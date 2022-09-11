Remembering 9/11 attacks: The world marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday, grieving lost lives in commemoration that unfolded days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. 9/11 was a day of unspeakable tragedy and spectacular heroism. 21 years have passed since United Flight 93 made its final descent, chaos unfolding aboard as buildings burned 300 miles to the east.Also Read - US President Biden To Split Frozen Afghan Funds For 9/11 Victims, Relief

On September 11 in 2001, hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field that killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers.

September 11, 2001: A day that forever changed our nation. A day from which the Department of Homeland Security was born. “I think that the greatest way we can pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is through the work that we do.” – @SecMayorkas pic.twitter.com/qRLqTentsu — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 10, 2022

21 years ago tonight, nearly 3000 people, including 23 members of the NYPD, spent their final night with their families and loved ones. This evening, as the WTC Memorial “Tribute in Light” shines over NYC, our thoughts are with the families & friends of every soul lost on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/74NKfP0Ria — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) September 11, 2022

The day Twin Towers fell

The 9/11 attacks were carried out by 19 terrorists from Al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda had hijacked a total of four planes. One plane which was hijacked by the Al-Qaeda terrorists deliberately crashed into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center complex. This caused the twin towers to burn and ultimately fall to the ground. The third hit the Pentagon and the fourth, Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Another plane, Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville after passengers fought back against three al Qaeda hijackers, preventing the plane from reaching its target.

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others. Even an astronaut on the International Space Station took some. In the aftermath of the planes falling from the sky, America and the world were introduced to an array of personalities.