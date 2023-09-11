9/11 Anniversary: Death Toll Continues To Rise 22 Years Later, 43 New Names Added To WTC Memorial Wall

As U.S. citizens prepare to honour the memory of those who perished in the attack, the New York City Fire Department has updated its World Trade Center Memorial Wall by including 43 new names.

9/11 Anniversary: Death Toll Continues To Rise 22 Years Later, 43 New Names Added To WTC Memorial Wall. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: This year marks the 22nd anniversary of one of the world’s largest terrorist attacks, which occurred in the United States in September 2001. The attack targeted the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, profoundly affecting the lives of millions of Americans. As U.S. citizens prepare to honour the memory of those who perished in the attack, the New York City Fire Department has updated its World Trade Center Memorial Wall by including 43 new names, as reported by ABC News. These names pay tribute to firefighters, paramedics, and civilian support staff who succumbed to illnesses related to the rescue and recovery efforts following one of the most tragic days in U.S. history.

With these new additions, the total count of FDNY members who have lost their lives due to post-9/11 illnesses has reached 331, a number nearly equivalent to the firefighters who perished in the Twin Towers during the tragic attacks.

The unveiling of these new names occurred during a ceremony held on Wednesday. It’s noteworthy that this is the second-largest group to be added to the memorial since its creation 12 years ago, following the inclusion of 55 names.

New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told the relatives of the deceased that the named added to the memorial wall died as heroes.

“As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor those who gave their lives in service of others. These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them,” ABC News quoted Kavanagh Kavanagh who was speaking at the ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

According to officials, several of the individuals whose names were added to the wall have passed away within the past year.

“There’s no consolation, no words. There’s nothing we can say to replace the pain that they sustained in the experience throughout the years as we mourn further and further away from the September 11th attacks. But they are heroes, not only those who were in the building, but those who responded after,” ABC News quoted New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The inscription on the wall, dedicated in 2011, commemorates those who courageously served the department, safeguarding lives and property during the rescue and recovery operation at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087, World Trade Center.

“These events remind us of the promises we made to all of you and the never-ending dedication we have made to your loved ones,” These events are symbols of our support and at their core, they are based in love and respect,” Kavanaugh stated.

She added that the fallen FDNY members “lived with honor, humility and bravery and that is how they spent their last days fighting cancer and other illnesses that would eventually take their lives.”

The 9/11 Attack

On the morning of September 11, United Airlines Flight 175 and American Airlines Flight 11 took off from Boston, bound for California. Tragically, hijackers redirected these flights, leading to their crashing into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Meanwhile, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, and brave passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 intervened to thwart hijackers, resulting in the aircraft’s crash-landing in Pennsylvania.

How Many People Died In 9/11?

The 9/11 attacks resulted in a total of 2,977 casualties across New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, as reported by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. This includes the 2,753 individuals who lost their lives following the impact of the planes on the Twin Towers, 184 individuals at the Pentagon, and 40 individuals on Flight 93, which crash-landed in Pennsylvania.

The victims of 9/11 are commemorated at the former World Trade Center towers’ site. Their names are inscribed around memorial pools, organized based on their location during the attacks and their connections to other victims. This arrangement ensures that “almost every name is surrounded by people they cared about in some way,” as stated by the 9/11 Ground Zero Tour. Every morning, staff members place white roses beside certain names to mark the victim’s birthday.

