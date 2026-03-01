Home

9 killed, many injured, 20 out of contact in Beit Shemesh, Israel, after Iran attack

Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel, in Beit Shemesh, Israel, March 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

New Delhi: Iran launched a missile attack on Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Sunday, 01 March 2026, killing 9 people. Before and after photos of the area where the Iranian missile landed in Beit Shemesh have emerged. These photos illustrate the intensity of the attack, along with a video of the incident. Israel stated that at least 9 people were killed in a missile attack by Iran on a residential area in Beit Shemesh on Sunday, 01 March 2026. According to local media, several houses were severely damaged in the attack.

20 people out of contact after attack

According to reports, the missile struck a residential area, destroying a synagogue and a public bomb shelter. Nearby homes also suffered significant damage. City Mayor Shmuel Greenberg reported that 20 residents were unreachable. However, he added, “This doesn’t mean anything has happened to them. We may not be able to find them, but we are making every effort.”

What does IDF say?

The IDF stated that it “precisely targets terrorist targets,” while Iran targets civilians as a tactic of war. Previously, the IDF claimed that Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, and seven other top security officials were killed in an attack in Tehran.

‘Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’

The IDF also claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an attack on the leadership compound in Tehran. According to the Israeli military, the operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence. Israel maintains that the operation is part of a broader strategy to target prominent figures associated with the so-called “Iranian terrorist axis.”

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has heightened tensions across the Middle East. The series of attacks and counter-attacks between the two sides continues, raising fears of regional instability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.