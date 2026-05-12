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9 killed, many injured in bomb blast in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on heels of Fateh Khel blast that killed 15 policemen

9 killed, many injured in bomb blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on heels of Fateh Khel blast that killed 15 policemen

According to the sources, the condition of many of the injured is serious, due to which the death toll is expected to increase.

(Image: www.wsj.com)

New Delhi: At least nine people were killed and 23 seriously injured in a huge bomb blast on Tuesday, May 12, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the officials, the death toll may increase. This incident has once again put a big question mark on the authority and efficiency of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir in handling the affairs of the northwestern state of Pakistan.

According to Pakistani media, a huge explosion occurred in a market in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least 9 people lost their lives, including two traffic police personnel. Apart from this, 23 people have also been injured.

What Did The Police Say About The Explosion?

According to the police, a loader rickshaw loaded with explosives exploded during the busy time in the crowded market. Immediately after the explosion, rescue team 1122 reached the scene and took the injured to Naurang Hospital for medical treatment. According to the sources, the condition of many of the injured is serious, due to which the death toll is expected to increase.

Immediately after the blast, police and bomb squad personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area to collect evidence and start an investigation. Police said that a large number of residents also gathered at the hospital to help in the rescue operations and to donate blood for the injured.

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15 Killed In May 9 Terrorist Attack In Bannu

The Foreign Office on Monday, May 11, summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires and submitted a strong protest letter to the Afghan Taliban regime regarding the terrorist attack in Bannu. At least 15 policemen were killed and four others, including a civilian, were injured in a car bomb blast targeting the Fateh Khel police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Saturday night, May 9.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan has strongly protested against the IED attack on Fateh Khel police post on May 9, 2026, by militants linked to Fitna-al-Khawarij. According to the statement, Pakistan said that the evidence collected so far and the technical intelligence information, as well as the detailed investigation, indicate that this attack was planned by terrorists living in Afghanistan. Reiterating its serious concern over the continued use of Afghan soil, Pakistan said that the Afghan side has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to take decisive retaliatory action against those responsible for the attack.

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