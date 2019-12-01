New Delhi: At least 9 people including children were killed and three others were injured after an Idaho-bound plane crashed in South Dakota. The incident took place yesterday at 12:30 PM, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Speaking to an international news agency, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official informed that the plane was a Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop aircraft. It had 12 people on board, when it crashed.

NTSB will continue investigating the crash. More details awaited.