New Delhi: A day after the photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un surfaced on the internet, North Korea reportedly fired a series of shots towards a guard post in South Korea on Sunday, triggering fires from the South as well.

South Korean officials said that the firing might be a message that Kim Jong Un is well and healthy and still "calls the shots" — following unfounded reports of his death and the ascendancy of his sister to the top post of the nuclear-armed country.

As videos of Kim's walking unsteadily emerged, speculations were rife whether he underwent foot surgery, as he had in the past. In photographs, a mark on his right hand was also seen.

Several observers noted that Kim looked a little plump and was uneasy walking. According to North Korea news, he also took an electric cart to roam around the factory. So whether it was cardiovascular or a leg injury, the latest photos have revealed that he was unwell and it was nothing related to COVID-19 as none of the officials was seen wearing the masks.

But a day after, officials in Seoul said that they don’t believe Kim underwent any surgery. “We have reasons to believe so which we can’t disclose,” Seoul said.