California: Democrat trailblazer and senator of Indian heritage Kamala Harris, has pulled out of 2020 presidential race as she was unable to raise enough money to keep her campaign going.

In an email message to her supporters, Harris said she her campaign lacked the financial wherewithal to continue.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she wrote. “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.”

In another tweet she said, “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

In a second video message, she said, ”It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight”.

Harris, who is from California is of partial Indian descent and her mother is the late cancer researcher Shyamal Gopalan and her father, Donald Harris, is African Jamaican. She is the second candidate of Indian heritage after Bobby Jindal, to try for a major party’s presidential nomination. Bobby Jindal, the former governor of Louisiana, had ran against President Donald Trump in 2015 for the Republican Party nomination for the 2016 election.

This decision to pull out of the race makes the senator the most high-profile candidate to date to drop out of the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

Harris who has been a fierce Trump critic, had launched a nationwide campaign against Trump’s anti-immigrant policies and mass deportation,repeatedly calling for his impeachment.

After she dropped out of the race, President Trump mocked her saying, ”We will miss you” , to which Harris quickly replied, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial.”

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Harris had launched her campaign to great fanfare on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and days later, she held her first rally in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 people in Oakland. Many thought that Harris has potential to become the first woman president of the United States, after Hillary Clinton was unable to break the highest glass ceiling.