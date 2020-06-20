New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at China once again, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of violating several international treaties, accusing it of lying about coronavirus and spreading it across the world, and pushing ‘disinformation and malicious’ cyber campaigns. Also Read - 'China Using Sino-India Border Situation to Their Advantage,' Says US State Secy Mike Pompeo

Addressing media, Pompeo said, "I think all across the world it's becoming more apparent each and every day. Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating UN-registered treaty and rights of its citizens-one of many int'l treaties that Chinese Communist Party has violated."

Speaking about China's recent border clashes with India and coronavirus, he added, "But Chinese Communist Party isn't just a rogue actor in its own neighbourhood. If it was, we might think differently about it. It impacts us all. It lied about coronavirus and then let it spread to the rest of the world while pressuring WHO to assist in a coverup campaign."

On accusations against Beijing of running ‘cyber campaigns’ against various world governments, Pompeo said that China was indeed pushing ‘disinformation and malicious’ cyber campaigns, which, he stated, was to undermine the governments and drive a wedge between the US and Europe.

“China is saddling developing nations with debt and dependency,” he concluded.