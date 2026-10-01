‘A terrorist’: Trump to co-pilot who stabbed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar mid-air on Flydubai plane

US President Donald Trump has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero after a shocking attack inside the cockpit of a flydubai flight.

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(Image: ANI/File)

US President Donald Trump has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during the shocking cockpit attack on a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump called Machchhar a “hero” for fighting back after he was reportedly attacked with a knife by the co-pilot.

The pilot was seriously injured during the confrontation but managed to open the cockpit door and call for help. Passengers then entered the cockpit and helped overpower the attacker.

Trump said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shared details of what happened on board the aircraft. “The pilot was in very bad shape; I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero,” Trump said.

Pilot opened cockpit door after attack

According to Trump’s account, Machchhar managed to reach and open the cockpit door despite his injuries. He then called out for help, allowing people inside the cabin to intervene.

“It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot,” the US President said.

Trump said an Israeli passenger then entered the cockpit and helped remove the co-pilot from his seat. Other passengers joined him and restrained the attacker.

Passenger reportedly helped control aircraft

Trump identified the passenger as a plumber and said the man had no experience flying an aircraft. According to Trump, the passenger had picked up some basic knowledge about aircraft from watching the television programme Air Disasters.

“He said he watches it a lot, and he learned from watching that show sort of how to fly,” Trump said.

Trump said other pilots and security personnel who were travelling towards the back of the aircraft later reached the cockpit and helped take control of the situation. “I think it’s the most amazing story,” he said.

Trump says account was not independently verified

Trump also made it clear that he was sharing information he had received from Netanyahu and other early sources and had not personally verified every detail.

“Now this is the story that I heard. I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of probably early (sources),” he said.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The aircraft had 174 passengers on board.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and experienced Boeing 737 pilot, has received praise from Netanyahu and others for his actions during the incident.