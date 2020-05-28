New Delhi: Days after expressing confidence that coronavirus was originated from a lab in Wuhan, US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again trained gun on China saying the world got a very bad ‘gift’ from the country. Also Read - Engaged With China to Peacefully Resolve Ladakh Standoff: MEA on Donald Trump's Offer of Mediation

"All over the world the coronaVirus, a very bad gift from China, marches on. Not good!," Trump said in a tweet.

All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Earlier this month, Trump had said that the novel coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. Further, he also threatened China with fresh tariffs.

“Yes, I have. Yes, I have,” Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated.

However, Trump did not say his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is responsible for the outbreak. “I don’t want to say that, I don’t want to say that, but certainly it could have been stopped. It came out of China and it could have been stopped and I wish they had stopped it and so does the whole world wish they had stopped it,” he said.