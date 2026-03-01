Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, dead in US-Israeli attack

Home

Iran's state TV on Sunday confirmed that Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was killed by the US-Israeli attack on the country.

New Delhi: In a major development, Iran’s state TV on Sunday confirmed that Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was killed by the US-Israeli attack on the country. This comes hours after Iran’s state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed after attacks across Iran by Israel and the US, which began on Saturday morning (local time).

