Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, dead in US-Israeli attack

Iran's state TV on Sunday confirmed that Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was killed by the US-Israeli attack on the country.

Published: March 1, 2026 12:16 PM IST
By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta
New Delhi: In a major development, Iran’s state TV on Sunday confirmed that Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was killed by the US-Israeli attack on the country. This comes hours after Iran’s state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed after attacks across Iran by Israel and the US, which began on Saturday morning (local time).

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events.

