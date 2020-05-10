New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama has labelled the handling of the coronavirus crisis by his successor Donald Trump as an ‘absolute chaotic disaster,’ Yahoo News reported, adding that he further endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden, who prepares to take on Trump in the Presidential elections, scheduled to take place in November. Also Read - Coronavirus: Ivanka Trump's Personal Assistant Tests Positive, is Third White House Staffer to be Infected

In an audio obtained by Yahoo News, Obama, the 44th US President, who held office between 2009-2017, is heard saying to 3,000 former members of his then-administration, “What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy-that has become a stronger impulse in American life.” Also Read - Trump Admin Working to Temporarily Ban Work-Based Visas, Student Visas?

He further goes on to say that this was why the response to this global pandemic had been so ‘anemic’ and ‘spotty.’ Also Read - Coronavirus in US: President Trump, Mike Pence to Get Daily Check-up After White House Valet Tests Positive

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset-of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’-when that mindset is operationalised in our government,” Obama is heard saying further.

Trump has, however, routinely defended his administration’s response to the crisis, going to the extent of saying earlier this week that ‘the US has flattened the curve,’ as he backed calls to reopen the country.

Notably, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 24 hours, it registered 1,568 COVID-19 linked casualties, taking the death toll in the country to 78,746 in a total of 1.3 million cases.