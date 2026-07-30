‘Absolutely unacceptable’: EAM Jaishankar expresses concerns over attacks on Indian seafarers with Ukraine FM amid Russia-Ukraine war

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised grave concerns over attacks on Indian seafarers during discussions with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, calling target strikes on commercial shipping "absolutely unacceptable".

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External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha (IANS image)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to express strong condemnation over recent targeting of commercial vessels in the Black Sea that put Indian seafarers at risk. Emphasizing that deliberate strikes on merchant shipping by any side are completely unacceptable, Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi’s firm stance on maritime safety. The conversation also covered current battlefield developments and potential peace negotiation pathways, as India continues to advocate for resolution through sustained dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

India-Ukraine exchange on safety of seafarers

During the exchange, Foreign Minister Sybiha briefed Jaishankar on the latest updates regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Reiterating India’s consistent diplomatic approach, Jaishankar emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved when both conflicting parties engage in direct talks and peaceful negotiation.

“Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertiliser and food security, especially for the Global South. Agreed to remain in touch,” he noted. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said that it is constantly monitoring the situation of the Indian seafarers currently stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port and has attached the “highest priority” to this incident.

The mission said that the Indian officials are in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the safety of all the Indian seafarers. This comes as the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) brought attention to the situation and mentioned that at least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard a cargo vessel at the Chornomorsk port as drone and missile attacks continue in the vicinity of the strategic Black Sea harbour, a report by IANS news agency said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summons Ukraine’s Ambassador to India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national. The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce.

The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India’s strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided.

(With inputs from agencies)