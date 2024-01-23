‘Absurb’ Says Elon Musk On India Not Having Permanent Seat In UNSC Despite Being Most Populous Country On Earth

This comes after UN secretary-general António Guterres his concern about the absence of any African nation as a permanent member of the security council.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk termed India not having a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as ‘absurd’, adding that countries who have excess power don’t want to give it up. This comes after UN secretary-general António Guterres his concern about the absence of any African nation as a permanent member of the security council.

Guterres took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his disappointment, questioning how it was possible for Africa to still lack a single permanent member in the Security Council. He emphasized the need for institutions to reflect the realities of today’s world rather than those of 80 years ago.

Responding to Guterres post, the Tesla chief said, “India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd.”

