Abu Dhabi–Dubai in 50 Minutes: UAE plans to roll out luxury rail service with high-end passenger comfort, WiFi and comfort seating; check premium features and route details

Check out the luxury features of the Etihad Railways passenger train service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

UAE's Etihad Rail

Etihad Railways passenger train service: In a significant global infrastructural development, the Etihad Railways of United Arab Emirates (UAE) is on the verge of launching a passenger train service which will connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai via Sharjah. Offering a safe, reliable mode of travel to citizens, residents and visitors of the country, the Etihad Railways passenger train service is expected to enhance the national transport ecosystem and enhance connectivity across the Emirates. Here are all the details you need to know about the new passenger train service of UAE’s Etihad Railways.

“Our preparations to launch passenger services across the national railway network in 2026 reflect the vision of our wise leadership to build an integrated transport ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic and social fabric”, Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility was quoted as saying about the launch passenger services by an Indian Express report.

What are the key locations covered in Ethiad Railways passenger train service?

“In its first phase the network will connect 11 cities and areas that “have been carefully selected within key locations such as Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah,” the report quoted Eng. Mohammed Alshehii, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail as saying.

Which are the list of stations covered in Ethiad Railways passenger train service?

The list of stations in the first phase on the route include 11 stations, namely, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid.

Therefore, if the project is completed on time, the tourists and residents of UAE will be able to cover the distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 50 minutes.

What are the luxury features in Etihad Railways passenger train service?

More importantly, the Etihad Railways passenger train service of the UAE will be more safe and comfortable as the seats will be ergonomically designed with personal power outlet for passenger convenience, in addition to full Wi-Fi access all throughout the journey.

