Dubai: Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed on Monday after a fire caused by "small flying objects", suspected to be drones, triggered an explosion that hit three petroleum tankers in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, reported news agencies quoting local police. "Two Indian nationals have been killed. Their identities are being ascertained," Indian envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir told ANI.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). "Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas. Teams from the competent authorities have been dispatched and the fire is currently being put out," it said.

Footage from 4 hours ago in #AbuDhabi, #UAE from Snapchat shows a large plume of smoke rising from the area near the reported attack. Footage was taken from https://t.co/TX9XEzHluv pic.twitter.com/9mWdgXRUMW — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 17, 2022

Here are top 5 points to know for this big story:

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani, the Gulf News reported. At least six persons were injured, police said, without disclosing their identity. Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it, police said. “However, there are no significant damages resulting from the two accidents,” Wam reported. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed that they have targeted the United Arab Emirates, without giving details. Yemen’s Houthi group has reportedly taken responsibility for several attacks on Saudi oil facilities in the past.

