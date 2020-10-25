New Delhi: Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader listed among the most wanted terrorists by FBI. Also Read - Even Pakistan, Afghanistan Handled Covid-19 Better: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Govt Over IMF Projections

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet that special forces killed al-Qaida's number two commander for the Indian sub-continent, al-Masri, in a recent operation in eastern Ghazni. However, the NDF did not immediately share more details about the operation.

The al-Qaida operative, who also went by the name Husam Abd-al-Ra'uf, was an Egyptian national.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had last month stated that fewer than 200 al Qaeda operatives remain in Afghanistan.

After striking a landmark deal with the Taliban in February this year, the United States has been gradually withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan, nearly 18 years after they were deployed there in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York.

The peace deal, signed between the two sides in Qatar’s capital Doha, also saw the US reducing its troop strength in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the agreement ‘within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement.’

Over 2,400 American soldiers have lost their lives in Afghanistan since the US started its ‘war against terror’ there in late 2001.