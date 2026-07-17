‘Acquired 220 million US voter files’: Trump claims China carried out ‘largest compromise of election data in history’ during 2020 US poll

The 2020 election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden, has remained a major point of dispute for Trump. Since the election, he and his allies have filed more than 60 legal cases challenging the results.

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US President Donald Trump alleged that China was behind what he called the biggest breach of US election data during the 2020 presidential election. He claimed Beijing illegally obtained personal information linked to about 220 million American voters and announced that his administration would immediately declassify intelligence documents related to the matter.

Speaking during a prime-time address from the White House, Trump said the newly released documents would expose major weaknesses in the US election system. He also alleged that the information had been kept hidden for years by what he described as the “deep state.”

Announcing the decision, Trump said his administration was making public classified intelligence that, according to him, reveals serious flaws in the country’s election infrastructure.

He further claimed that the records show China carried out a large-scale operation during the 2020 election period, resulting in the alleged illegal collection of voter data belonging to around 220 million Americans.

“Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files,” Trump said.

‘I am asking the Directorate of National Intelligence, FBI to investigate China, Trump said and added, “This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare.”

“Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system, and that is to make that system secure — one where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible,” he said.

Trump’s latest claims come even though previous assessments by US intelligence agencies found no evidence that China changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He also alleged that officials within the US intelligence community deliberately withheld information about China’s alleged actions.

The 2020 election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden, has remained a major point of dispute for Trump. Since the election, he and his allies have filed more than 60 legal cases challenging the results, but courts did not find evidence of widespread election fraud or vote manipulation.

With inputs from Reuters.