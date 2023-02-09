Home

Acute Crew Shortage Impacts Air India Flight Operations To US, Canada: Report

International Flights Latest News Today: Air India faced the same problem last year also due to the shortage of crew members.

International Flights Latest News Today: Crew shortage is severely affecting the operations of Air India with some flights to the US and Canada either getting cancelled or facing inordinate delays, a report by news agency PTI stated.

Tata group-owned Air India, which is the only air operator flying on ultra-long haul routes, had faced problems last year also due to the shortage of crew members. An ultra-long haul flight’s duration is more than 16 hours.

“There is an acute shortage of manpower, which is impacting airline’s operations, particularly to the US and Canada,” sources told PTI.

In the last 5-6 days, the airline has cancelled three flights to San Francisco in the US and one flight to Vancouver in Canada. Also, some of the flights on these routes are facing a delay of 10-12 hours, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

In the last two months, Air India has inducted two leased wide-body Boeing 777 planes as part of its fleet augmentation plans.

Air India has also announced inducting a total of 11 such planes in the fleet over a period of time in addition to dry leasing 25 Airbus A320 family planes.

