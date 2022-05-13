New Delhi: At a time when we thought the world would have respite from the COVID pandemic, a new medical mystery has kept the health experts on their toes. In the United Kingdom, there has been a spike in acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children—mostly under the age of five. Earlier in the day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the mysterious acute hepatitis condition among children has spread to 21 countries with 348 probable cases.Also Read - Kids At Risk: WHO Warns of Acute Hepatitis Affecting Liver. CDC Asks Docs To Report Cases

“To date, 348 probable cases have been reported in 21 countries, with 26 children requiring liver transplantation,” the WHO said in a statement. For the unversed, liver disease was first reported in the UK. Earlier this year in April, five children succumbed to the liver infection in the US, and three in Indonesia, while about 26 children had to undergo liver transplantation.

Gastrointestinal Symptoms Common

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include:-

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite’

Nausea

Vomiting,

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice

Besides, Gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting were common in most of the kids. Officials monitoring the cause of the sudden surge in acute hepatitis or liver inflammation, among children asserted that there is increasing evidence that it is linked to a common virus.

Is New Virus Causing Hepatitis Among Kids?

While it is yet to be ascertained, what’s causing the illnesses, a leading suspect is said to be adenovirus— detected in 75% of the confirmed cases tested.

What Is Adenovirus?

Adenovirus, a common group of viruses, that can cause cold-like symptoms, fevers, sore throats and intestinal issues, among other issues. It was detected in 75% of the recent juvenile hepatitis cases tested, the UK Health Security Agency said in statement. Adenoviruses are now circulating in children at higher than average levels after dropping to unusually low levels during the pandemic. One avenue of inquiry being explored is that the outbreak may be linked to a surge in common viral infections after COVID-19 restrictions were phased out. Children who weren’t exposed to adenovirus over the last two years may now be getting hit harder when they are exposed to the viruses.

How Does Adenovirus Spread?

Adenovirus infections spread from one infected person to another via surfaces, close contact and respiratory droplets. An infected person can spread Adenovirus through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. Some adenoviruses can spread through an infected person’s stool, for example, during diaper changing. Adenovirus can also spread through the water, such as swimming pools, but this is less common. Sometimes the virus can be shed (released from the body) for a long time after a person recovers from an adenovirus infection, especially among people who have weakened immune systems. This “virus shedding” usually occurs without any symptoms, even though the person can still spread adenovirus to other people.

How Is Acute Hepatitis Different From Common Hepatitis?

Acute viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by infection with one of the five hepatitis viruses. In most people, the inflammation begins suddenly and lasts only a few weeks. Acute viral hepatitis is common throughout the world. Most cases of acute viral hepatitis resolve on their own, but some persist and progress to chronic hepatitis.

Could The Illness Also Spread in India?

Though nothing has been confirmed, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin the vice-chancellor of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences said it (acute hepatitis) might spread in India.

“It might. There might already be cases in India which we have not picked up. Now that WHO has raised an alarm, child specialists should be aware of the illness and start notifying any case of hepatitis not found to be positive for Hepatitis A to E. If such cases are detected, thorough investigation has to be done”, Dr. Sarin told The Indian Express.