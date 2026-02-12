Home

Acute WATER CRISIS in this Pakistan city exposes governance failures

Karachi is once again facing an acute water crisis after repair activity on a major transmission line halted supplies to wide swathes of the city.

Karachi: One of the major cities of Pakistan – Karachi – is once again dealing with an acute water crisis as people in several parts of the city are not getting even drinking water. The reason for the water shortage is the repair work on a major transmission line that halted the supplies. The situation is so critical that people are dependent on private tankers.

Multiple neighbourhoods have endured several days without regular water, disrupting daily life and straining household budgets. Communities from Korangi and Landhi to Liaquatabad and Nazimabad have been among the worst affected, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation said the disruption began after a leak was found in an 84-inch pipeline near Block 19 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Emergency repairs, initiated at the start of the week, reduced inflows from the Dhabeji pumping station by roughly 200 million gallons per day, severely curtailing distribution. While authorities claimed the job was wrapped up far earlier than the initial deadline and promised phased restoration from mid-week, residents expressed doubt, pointing out that similar assurances in the past rarely translated into timely relief.

The shortage has affected more than homes. Employees working in commercial centres have complained of operating without basic facilities, and mosques in several localities have struggled to maintain enough water for ablutions. Hydrant services in Landhi and Sherpao were also interrupted, compounding difficulties for neighbourhoods already reeling from low pressure. A utility spokesperson apologised, describing the repair as essential and technically demanding, and said teams had been pushed to work around the clock. However, frustration on the ground remains intense as citizens question why recurring ruptures, leakages and ageing infrastructure continue to paralyse the metropolis, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Reacting to the ongoing water crisis, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek chairman Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadri stated that the situation is a clear sign of administrative collapse. He said people are left helpless as water is wasted on the roads. Tanker operators in the city are making profits, he said. Qadri warned that if affordable water supply is not provided, the party will organise peaceful protests.

