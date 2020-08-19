New Delhi: All Indians residing in Mali, a landlocked country in Africa, have been advised to return home in the wake of the political crisis on wednesday after President Ibrahim Boubacar resigned and the government was dissolved. India’s ambassador to Mali, AK Sahay, said the embassy is in touch with Indians, have advised them to not step out from their houses. Also Read - Mali attack: 170 held captive by gunmen at Radison Blu Hotel in Bamako, 3 foreign hostages killed

Here is what happened in Mali

1. Revel soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Tuesday afternoon and held them in custody at a military base.

2. On Wednesday, the President announced dissolution of his government to avoid “bloodshed”.

3. The coup is being seen as “unconstitutional”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of Keita and Cisse as diplomats in New York said the Security Council would hold emergency talks on Wednesday.

4. Tension has been brewing in Mali since June 5, the reasons being anger against the government over economy, corruption.

5. Islamist insurgencym which first emerged in 2012, is also adding to the chaos.

6. In April, elections were held. But the results are still disputed.