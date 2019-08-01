Kabul: Two policemen were killed and three others were injured on Thursday in a bomb attack that took place in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul, stated authorities. Soon after the incident, the victims were given medical aid. Both the deceased and the injured were then shifted to a police hospital.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying, “An improvised explosive device (IED) planted outside a police checkpoint in Panjsad Family neighbourhood was detonated roughly at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, leaving the casualties.”

Since no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, an investigation has been initiated in the incident, said an official.

The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

On Sunday, 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a terrorist attack which targeted a political leader’s office in a populated area in northern side of Kabul.