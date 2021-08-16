New Delhi: The airspace of war-torn Afghanistan has reportedly been closed for all flights, including overflying and all commercial flights have been suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s Kabul, local media citing a statement reported on Monday. According to TOLO News, the statement called on the people to avoid crowds at the airport. “All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads. The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport,” TOLO News said in a Tweet.Also Read - Air India Diverts Chicago-Delhi Flight To Avoid 'Uncontrolled' Afghan Airspace

Meanwhile, due to airspace closure, Air India also had to cancel its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was supposed to operate on Monday. Earlier in the day, Air India rescheduled its flight Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight, however, it later confirmed saying, "Due to the closure of Afghan airspace flights can't operate". Senior Air India officials said the Afghanistan airspace has been declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport on Monday and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

Earlier in the day, the Indian government had reportedly told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul. And, Air India had already prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi.

Air India has also diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared “uncontrolled” by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said. The Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, they said. The flight will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.

On the other hand, Vistara’s flights from Delhi to London have also stopped using Afghanistan airspace. A Vistara spokesperson said, “We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow. We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff, and aircraft,” the spokesperson added.

This comes at a time when Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.