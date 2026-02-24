Home

Afghan Army attacks, destroys Pakistani Army posts along Durand Line in response to Pakistani airstrikes

Afghan army attacked Pakistani military positions near the Durand Line in the province's Nazian and Darbaba districts.

The Pakistani government and military have repeatedly stated that terrorists sheltering in Afghanistan are carrying out attacks on its soil. (AFP/via Getty Image)

New Delhi: The Afghan army has attacked Pakistani Army posts along the Durand Line. Subsequent firing and clashes have been reported at several locations along the border. Several posts have been destroyed, and several deaths have been reported. This retaliatory action by the Afghan army comes two days after Pakistani airstrikes. The Pakistani army launched airstrikes early Sunday, prompting Afghanistan to vow a strong response.

According to Hurriyat Radio, reports from local sources in Nangarhar indicate that the Afghan army attacked Pakistani military positions near the Durand Line in the province’s Nazian and Darbaba districts. Several Pakistani Army posts were destroyed. The Afghan Taliban has yet to issue an official statement.

Pakistan’s airstrike escalates tensions

The latest tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan stems from an airstrike carried out by the Pakistani Army early Sunday morning. The Pakistani army carried out airstrikes in areas bordering Afghanistan on Sunday. Pakistan claimed to have bombed targets belonging to groups like the TTP, which it blames for numerous attacks inside Pakistan.

Afghanistan has stated that Pakistan attacked residential areas, killing several children and women. Afghanistan strongly objected to Sunday’s attack and stated its right to retaliate. Two days later, on Tuesday evening, the Afghan army targeted Pakistani posts along the border.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

The Pakistani government and military have repeatedly stated that terrorists sheltering in Afghanistan are carrying out attacks on its soil. Citing this, tensions between the two sides escalated to the point where war-like situations developed along the border last October. Following the loss of life and property on both sides, both sides agreed to a ceasefire under the mediation of the Arab countries.

