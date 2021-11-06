New York: A baby who was handed over a barbed-wire fence to US troops at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport amid chaotic evacuation in August is still missing, said reports. Fearing their 2-month-old son Sohail would get crushed, the baby’s father, former US embassy guard Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya gave him to the soldier, envisaging that they would get to the entrance, which was five meters away, reported Reuters.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive With 66-Run Victory Over Afghanistan

"I spoke to maybe more than 20 people. Every officer – military or civilian – I came across I was asking about the whereabouts of my baby", said Mirza Ali. He added that a military commander told him the airport was too dangerous for children and that he might have been taken to a special area for kids. But when they got there it was empty.

Narrating her ordeal through a translator, Suraya said she cries most of the time and that her other children are distraught. "All I am doing is thinking about my child. Everyone that is calling me, my mother, my father, my sister, they all comfort me and say, 'Don't worry, God is kind, your son will be found", she added.

As per the reports of Aljazeera, the matter has been referred to the US Department of State by Department of Defense spokesperson and a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security.

“The government is working with international partners and the international community “to explore every avenue to locate the child, which includes an international amber alert that was issued through the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children”, asserted a State Department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, an Afghan refugee support group has also created a “Missing Baby” sign with Sohail’s picture on it and is circulating it among their networks with the hope that someone will recognize and reunite him with his parents.