New Delhi: Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad on Monday said the official Twitter handle of the embassy "seems to be hacked" and he's no longer able to log in to the account. "I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can't access. Seems it is hacked," Abdulhaq Azad tweeted.

Azad's statement came shortly after the Afghan Embassy's tweet, which has now been deleted, expressing "strongly" displeasure over President Ashraf Ghani "fleeing" from Afghanistan.

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay @FFazly @hmohib pic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021



Embassy sources said that unusual activity was detected on the Twitter account of Afghan Embassy in India.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for Tajikstan on Sunday in order ‘to avoid bloodshed’ as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace.

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the “honour, wealth and preservation” of Afghanistan’s people.

Ghani said he was faced with a “hard choice” between the “armed Taliban” or “leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.”

Earlier in the day, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the “former President” of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, “hope this ‘hard day and night’ will pass soon and people will see peaceful days.”

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)