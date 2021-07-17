Kabul: The Afghanistan government on Saturday issued a statement and said the daughter of its ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped for a brief period of time and was mistreated by unknown assailants in Islamabad. In the statement, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, the Afghan envoy to Pakistan, was abducted and tortured on her way home in Islamabad.Also Read - Remembering Danish Siddique: India Pays Homage to Pulitzer Winning Photojournalist | IN PHOTOS

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan states with deep regret that on July 16, 2021, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, Ms. Silsila Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home," the statement said.

The ministry further added that after being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at a hospital.

However, the MoFA strongly condemned the heinous act and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions. While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time,” the statement added.