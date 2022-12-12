6 killed, 17 injured In Baloch Province As Afghan Border Forces Open Fire, Says Pak Army

The incident took place in Balochistan’s Chaman district, reported Pakistan's Dawn News citing the Pakistan army’s media wing.

Afghan Taliban deploy additional troops with heavy weapons to the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Balochistan: At least six civilians were killed and seventeen others were injured after the Afghan Border forces opened indiscriminate firing in Baloch province on Sunday night, claimed Pakistan Army. The incident took place in Balochistan’s Chaman district, reported Pakistan’s Dawn News citing the Pakistan army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces. “Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the statement said. It added that Pakistani authorities have approached their counterparts in Kabul to highlight the “severity” of the situation, demanding “strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

This comes in the wake of last night’s clash in Aghanistan’s Spin Boldak region where a mortar killed 4 people and injured several others.

Afghanistan’s TOLO news had yesterday reported, “At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source.”

Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan.

This incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.