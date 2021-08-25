Kabul: The Taliban have said that Afghan nationals will not be permitted to go to the Kabul airport anymore. The diktat comes at a time when Afghans have been swarming the airport to flee the war-torn country in the grip of Taliban fighters. The airport has been reporting chaos ever since the Taliban took over the country, with people getting killed in incidents of shootings and stampedes.Also Read - 16 Afghanistan Evacuees Including Trio who Carried 'Swaroops', Found Covid-19 Positive on Reaching Delhi

“In order to stop the crowds from gathering at Kabul airport and to avoid security issues, Afghan nationals are not allowed to go to the airport anymore. Only foreigners are allowed to go to the airport as of now,” TimesNow quoted Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

Even though the Taliban have assured women’s rights and safety, a report by AFP said that the former have asked female Afghanistan government workers to stay home until security allows.

Afghanistan Crisis

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban’s control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities. Thousands of Afghans have flooded to Kabul airport to leave the country ever since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on August 15.

About 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Kabul airport to help with the airlift process.

The situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain after the Taliban’s swift takeover of most parts of the country.

Taliban’ Warning to US, UK

Meanwhile, the Taliban have warned that there will be “consequences” if the US and UK sought an extension to the August 31 deadline for the US-led troop withdrawal from the war-torn country. Speaking to ‘Sky News’ in Doha, Qatar, Taliban spokesperson Dr. Suhail Shaheen had stated that the month-end deadline was a “red line”, as any extension would imply an extended occupation of the country.

He said the timeline had been laid out by US President Joe Biden and threatened “consequences” if the US and UK sought an extension to that deadline.

“It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” Shaheen had said.