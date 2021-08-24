New Delhi: Famous Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed, who escaped from Kabul after the Taliban took over the country, spoke to Indian news agency ANI on Tuesday and blamed Pakistan for empowering the terror outfit and expressed her utmost gratitude to India for helping Afghans during the ongoing crisis.Also Read - Trade Between Afghanistan, Pakistan Increases by 50% After Taliban Takeover

“I do blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos, seen evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our government touches the Taliban they see identification and it would see a Pakistani person, so it’s very obvious that I blame them and hope that they back off and don’t interfere in politics in Afghanistan anymore,” Aryana Sayeed said in an exclusive interview from an undisclosed location. Also Read - Video: Hardeep Singh Puri Carries Guru Granth Sahib Brought in Evacuation Flight From Kabul

She also claimed that Taliban terrorists are being instructed and trained by Pakistan. Also Read - 'No New Govt' in Afghanistan Till ‘Last US Soldier Leaves’, Says Taliban | Top Developments

“They are being instructed by Pakistan, their bases are in Pakistan where they get their training. I hope the international community, first of all, cut off their funds and don’t offer funds to Pakistan for funding the Taliban,” said Sayeed.

#WATCH | "I'm truly disappointed with the president (Ashraf Ghani), the way he left Afghanistan in hands of a bunch of Pakistanis. He let down our people, our country, our armed forces, military. How could we fight without any leaders?.." says Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI pic.twitter.com/9kRpThlDZh — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

She urged the international community to sit down together and find a solution to bring peace to Afghanistan. “I hope they can put pressure on Pakistan. I believe that we’re dealing with all these issues in Afghanistan because of Pakistan,” she added.

Meanwhile, she lauded the Indian government’s efforts in Afghanistan and termed India as a “true friend”.

“India has always been good to us. They have been a true friend, they’ve been very helpful and kind to our people, even refugees. Afghans who have been in India before have always spoken highly of the nation, its people. We are grateful to India,” she added.

“On behalf of Afghanistan, I want to express my utmost gratitude to India and I want to say thank you. Over the years we’ve realised that the only good friend in the neighborhood we have is, India,” she further said.

In 2015, Aryana Sayeed sang at a stadium breaking three taboos – singing as a woman, not wearing hijab, and entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban.

(With inputs from ANI)