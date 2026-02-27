Home

Afghan Taliban prepares ‘suicide squad’ against Pakistan Army; equipped with explosive vests and car bombs

Taliban said that retaliatory military operations have been intensified in Paktia, Paktika, and Khost provinces along the Durand Line.

Afghanistan's state-run news agency has released a photo of a battalion of alleged suicide bombers. (Representational image: AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan shows no signs of ebbing. In a recent incident, Afghanistan attacked Pakistan on Thursday, February 26, at night and captured a Pakistani army headquarters and 19 outposts. Pakistan retaliated by launching several airstrikes and bombings on Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Islamabad named the attack “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq” in which it targeted major cities, including Kabul and Kandahar, and claimed to have destroyed important military installations. According to Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, at least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and more than 200 were injured in the operation.

Pakistan’s Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns Taliban government

Pakistan’s Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “Pakistan’s armed forces have given a befitting reply to the open aggression of the Afghan Taliban. The cowardly enemy attacked in the dark of night. The Afghan Taliban made a condemnable attempt to target innocent civilians. This attack by the Afghan Taliban is intolerable. Pakistan’s brave armed forces remain vigilant at all times to defend the motherland. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. The Afghan Taliban has made a terrible mistake by attacking. They will face serious consequences. We will not allow any harm to our security.”

A fierce battle broke out on Friday, 27 February 2026, after the border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated. Pakistan has also declared open war against Afghanistan. However, Pakistan’s difficulties now appear to be increasing as, according to reports, the Taliban has prepared a “suicide squad” to counter any threat.

‘Battalion of suicide bombers’

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency, Bakhtar News, has released a photo of a battalion of alleged suicide bombers. The agency, quoting security sources, said that these attackers are equipped with explosive vests and car bombs and are ready to attack key targets. Meanwhile, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said that retaliatory military operations have been intensified in Paktia, Paktika, and Khost provinces along the Durand Line at the Pakistan border.

Earlier, Afghanistan infiltrated Pakistani border areas and inflicted very heavy losses on their southern neighbours. In response to the attacks carried out by Pakistan on Thursday, Afghanistan retaliated against Pakistan, killing 55 Pakistani soldiers. Afghanistan also claims to have captured several Pakistani soldiers alive.

